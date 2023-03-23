PlayStation Was Metacritic's Highest Rated Publisher in 2022 - News

Metacritic has released its 13th Annual Game Publisher Rankings and Sony Interactive Entertainment was the number one ranked publisher of 2022.

Sony Interactive Entertainment last year was ranked in second behind Microsoft, who did not even qualify this year as they fell short of the cutoff for the number of releases in a single year. Sony released 15 scored games and all of them had a 100% good rating with two of them labeled as "Great" games.

Sony's average Metascore for 2022 was 85.6, five points higher than the number two rank, which is Paradox Interactive. Sony had 338.4 total points, which are calculated by four factors.

"In our publisher rankings published one year ago, Sony finished just behind Microsoft for the #1 slot," said Metacritic. "This year, Sony had no problem taking the top spot in our rankings—and not just because Microsoft failed to qualify (by releasing an atypically low four distinct scored titles, falling one title short of our five-game cutoff).

"Sony's nothing-but-green-scores 2022 slate may have consisted solely of ports and sequels to pre-existing IP, but it was consistently good, led by game-of-the-year candidate God of War: Ragnarok and a PC port of the previous God of War release. Even the publisher's worst 2022 title—MLB The Show 22—still scored a solid 77."

Here are the top 10 publishers of 2022:

Sony Interactive Entertainment – 3384 points (last year rank: 2) Paradox Interactive – 322.7 points (last year rank: n/a) Activision Blizzard – 304.8 points (last year rank: 4) Focus Entertainment – 304.5 points (last year rank: 17) Take-Two Interactive – 304.0 points (last year rank: 27) Capcom – 299.2 points (last year: 6) Sega – 294.6 points (last year rank: 8) Annapurna Interactive – 293.8 points (last year rank: 18) Humble Games – 287.9 points (last year rank: 3) Devolver Digital – 285.5 points (last year rank: 11)

You can view the full list here.

