PlayStation Was Metacritic's Highest Rated Publisher in 2022

Metacritic has released its 13th Annual Game Publisher Rankings and Sony Interactive Entertainment was the number one ranked publisher of 2022.
Sony Interactive Entertainment last year was ranked in second behind Microsoft, who did not even qualify this year as they fell short of the cutoff for the number of releases in a single year. Sony released 15 scored games and all of them had a 100% good rating with two of them labeled as "Great" games.
Sony's average Metascore for 2022 was 85.6, five points higher than the number two rank, which is Paradox Interactive. Sony had 338.4 total points, which are calculated by four factors.
"In our publisher rankings published one year ago, Sony finished just behind Microsoft for the #1 slot," said Metacritic. "This year, Sony had no problem taking the top spot in our rankings—and not just because Microsoft failed to qualify (by releasing an atypically low four distinct scored titles, falling one title short of our five-game cutoff).
"Sony's nothing-but-green-scores 2022 slate may have consisted solely of ports and sequels to pre-existing IP, but it was consistently good, led by game-of-the-year candidate God of War: Ragnarok and a PC port of the previous God of War release. Even the publisher's worst 2022 title—MLB The Show 22—still scored a solid 77."
Here are the top 10 publishers of 2022:
- Sony Interactive Entertainment – 3384 points (last year rank: 2)
- Paradox Interactive – 322.7 points (last year rank: n/a)
- Activision Blizzard – 304.8 points (last year rank: 4)
- Focus Entertainment – 304.5 points (last year rank: 17)
- Take-Two Interactive – 304.0 points (last year rank: 27)
- Capcom – 299.2 points (last year: 6)
- Sega – 294.6 points (last year rank: 8)
- Annapurna Interactive – 293.8 points (last year rank: 18)
- Humble Games – 287.9 points (last year rank: 3)
- Devolver Digital – 285.5 points (last year rank: 11)
You can view the full list here.
God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7 all in one year is a stacked lineup that is hard to top or replicate.
Congrats! More than worthy in 2022!
Paradox? I'm congratulating PlayStation for 2022 lol
I misread it completely! My mistake indeed! I'll be deleting that comment now.. My apologies.
Focus seemingly putting out some quality titles. I should pay attention more to their offerings.
I do expect Sony to be top ranked every year. I found Nintendo to be to low for my expectations. Sad that MS wasn't able to chart.
Sony sure is the most consistent but expecting the top spot every year seems a bit much. Sega was 1st in 2021(for 2020) and Microsoft was first in 2022(for 2021), I also expect Nintendo to score well in 2023 with tears of the kingdom and (finger crossed) Metroid prime 4:
Well deserved seriously, I'm looking forward to play The Last of Us for the first time when it release on PC in just a few more days.
I'm gonna have to check out Paradox Interactive it feels like it snuck up out of no where.
Same, I had to google who they were, once I did I had heard of some of their games.
They're huge on PC. Grand Strategy is what they're known for, but also for RPG's and Sim Builders. Paradox even has their own annual convention.
Unless you're a huge PC Grand Strategy fan, you're not really going to care for them unless you want to spend hundreds of hours to just understand what the hell is happening lol. But as far as I'm aware, Victoria 3 was their only game of 2022......
Yeah unless you're primarily a PC player, you'll be less inclined to have ever heard of Paradox. PC is where like 95% of their games are published. Their games are always amongst the most played on Steam every year though.