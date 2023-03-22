Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Video Showcases Realtime Facial Animation - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 857 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory during the State of Unreal presentation at GDC released a new short clip of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 running on Unreal Engine 5. The video showcases realtime facial animation of protagonist Senua.
"We're pushing the boundaries of realtime facial animation in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, as showcased at GDC 2023 with Unreal Engine," wrote Ninja Theory in the description to the video.
View the video below:
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I had no doubt it would look great. My main concern is with the game play. Hopefully it's vastly improved in this next game.
Hot damn this looks good. Ninja Theory and The Coalition are the cream of the crop when it comes to Unreal Engine graphics, and Xbox has both of them in their 1st party stable. Xbox badly needs to create some satellite support studios for NT and TC which exist to help the rest of their 1st party teams with Unreal development, since nearly every Xbox 1st party studio is either using or switching to Unreal 5 now. If Xbox can get a good internal Unreal engine technology pipeline going, Xbox 1st party overall should be able to achieve some amazing things graphically.
Did the first one on PC, it was an okay game. 6 hours to finish it. The fact that we only see faces on trailer seems to confirm it will only be a dope visual game and that's it.
Imagine getting more exited for this tech, than the desperately needed improved combat & puzzles which were so weak in Senua 1.
I have 0 excitement for this game till I see good gameplay.
Gamers proving once again that they don't know what's good for them.
I do believe this game will be a visual delight as Ninja Theory ability along those lines have always been top. What I am really concerned about is the gameplay. Really did not get into the first game and I am hoping they put in the work to make the second to my liking.
Looks great, but first announced in 2019. Taking so long!
Well yeah. Ninja Theory was a AA studio transitioning to AAA during a pandemic and in an age where AAA games take 5-6 years to make.
But hellblade 1 was a AAA game...
It was self-described as an "indie AAA game" because of the graphics, but the game had a AA budget with only 20 developers in total that worked on it. That's why it was only a 5 hour long game.
Fair point, hellblade 2 must be way larger in scope
That definitely does seem to be the case. Ninja Theory has ballooned to over 130 developers since being acquired, so here's to hoping!
How on earth are you at -7 downvotes in 11 minutes for saying the game is taking a long time to make lmao. And you're right this was announced far too early.