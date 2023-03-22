Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Video Showcases Realtime Facial Animation - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory during the State of Unreal presentation at GDC released a new short clip of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 running on Unreal Engine 5. The video showcases realtime facial animation of protagonist Senua.

"We're pushing the boundaries of realtime facial animation in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, as showcased at GDC 2023 with Unreal Engine," wrote Ninja Theory in the description to the video.

View the video below:

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

