Amazon Luna Launches in the UK, Canada, and Germany

Amazon has expanded its cloud gaming service, Luna, to the UK, Canada, and Germany. The services was previously only available in the US.

"Starting today, we’re excited to bring Amazon Luna to everyone in Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, making it easy to instantly start gaming on select devices that you already own, including Fire TV," announced Amazon.

"Gamers in the U.S. have been enjoying Luna for the past year and we’re thrilled to expand the service, giving more customers the opportunity to play high-quality, immersive games without expensive gaming hardware or lengthy downloads."

While it isn't required the Amazon Luna wireless controller is available for £59.99. A number of third-party controllers are supported with Luna, including the DualShock 4 Controller, Xbox One controller, and a mouse and keyboard.

Players have access to the Luna+, Jackbox Games, and Ubisoft+ subscription channels. The Luna+ subscription is priced at £8.99 per month, while the Ubisoft+ subscription is available for £14.99 per month. The Jackbox Games can be available for £3.99 per month, which gives access to all Jackbox Party Pack games.

A selection of rotating games are also available as part of Amazon Prime. Ubisoft Connect sync can be used for owned games on PC.

Amazon Luna is available on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Fire tablets, and Fire TV.

