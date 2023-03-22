LEGO 2K Drive Announced for All Major Platforms, Launches May 19 - News

Publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts have announced open-world AAA driving adventure game, LEGO 2K Drive, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on May 19.

The game will feature both single player and multiplayer gameplay with a variety of biomes, races, minigames, challenges, collectibles, a story, and more.

The game will have a customization system that lets players build any vehicle with over 1,000 unique LEGO pieces. There are also cars from LEGO City, Creator, Speed Champions, the McLaren Solus GT, and F1 LM.

The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and $59.99 for the Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Awesome Edition is priced at $99.99 and includes a new vehicle, vehicle flair, in-game minifigure, and the Year 1 Drive Pass.

The Awesome Rivals Edition is priced at $119.99 and includes multiple vehicles, a vehicle flair, multiple in-game minifigures, and the Year 1 Drive Pass.

The Year 1 Drive Pass introduces a new biome and four individual post-launch seasons of Drive Pass content that includes new vehicles and themes. It can also be purchased separately.

"With the history the LEGO brand holds, we were very conscious of the responsibility we had to both our partners and longtime fans of LEGO play, while still thinking about how we can bring something new and unique to a LEGO title," said Visual Concepts President Greg Thomas. "For LEGO 2K Drive, we assembled a best-in-class team of game makers who poured their hearts into an unforgettable experience we can’t wait to share with fans."

