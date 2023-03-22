Last Labyrinth Out Now for PS5, Launches Later for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 479 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer AMATA K.K. announced Last Labyrinth is now available for the PlayStation PlayStation 5 with support for PlayStation VR2.

Last Labyrinth: Lucidity Lost, the non-VR version, will also launch at a later date for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The game first released for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam as a VR title. These versions were also updated with non-VR support.

Read details on the game below:

Last Labyrinth is Now Available on PlayStation 5 / PlayStation VR2

Virtual reality escape-the-room adventure game Last Labyrinth is Amata’s first virtual reality Game, which was released on various virtual reality platforms in November 2019, garnering various awards and attention thanks to excellent gameplay. Today we launched the PlayStation 5 / PlayStation VR2 version of Last Labyrinth.

The PlayStation VR2 version of Last Labyrinth retains the original game elements, including the popular communication feature with virtual characters, while improving the memorable game experience using haptic feedback on the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller, vibrations on the headset, and other unique features of the PlayStation VR2.

On top of that, Last Labyrinth: Lucidity Lost was added as a mode to play on the PlayStation 5 by itself so that players who do not have the PlayStation VR2 can experience Last Labyrinth. When you launch the game, you can choose to play either the virtual reality mode of Last Labyrinth or the monitor mode “L4.” Since the save data and trophies are shared between the modes, it is possible to start playing the game on the monitor mode L4, switch to the virtual reality mode and continue playing.

Monitor Mode Added to the PlayStation VR and SteamVR Versions

Today, the major update adding the monitor mode L4 has been applied to the already available PlayStation VR and SteamVR versions of the game.

This update allows players without a virtual reality headset to experience the world of Last Labyrinth on a PlayStation 4 or PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles