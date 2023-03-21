Battlefield 1943, Bad Company 1 and 2, and Mirror’s Edge to be Delisted on April 28 - News

/ 650 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Electronic Arts has announced four games will be delisted from digital storefronts on April 28. The games include Battlefield 1943, Battlefield Bad Company, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Mirror’s Edge.

"Starting April 28 2023, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company 1 & 2 and Mirror’s Edge will be removed from digital storefronts and you will no longer be able to purchase them," reads the announcement.

"This is in preparation for the retirement of the online services for these titles which will happen on December 8 2023. For Bad Company 1 & 2 and Mirror’s Edge, you can still continue playing them and use their respective offline features, such as the single player campaign."

Read details on the game below:

Battlefield 1943

At the time this was our third entry in the Battlefield franchise available on consoles, and took you to World War II as you fought in the Pacific as either the United States Marine Corps or the Imperial Japanese Navy.

Battlefield 1943 was only ever released as a digital game, and was exclusive to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but crucially for the first time, it offered us the ability to play Wake Island on console.

Battlefield: Bad Company

Marlowe. Sweetwater. Redford and Haggard. Four names that resonate a lot with you as Battlefield: Bad Company introduced an iconic and relatable bunch of troublemakers who risked it all and went AWOL to pursue a personal quest.

Not only has the cast and their story piqued your interest, but their endless pursuit of gold bars as you battled it out through Gold Rush – a mode that is now called Rush—added a new core mode to the Battlefield franchise. It wouldn’t be Bad Company without referencing the loveable but deadly smiley grenade did too!

It also marked the birth of the Frostbite engine and the fun and chaotic multiplayer experience that has run through Battlefield ever since.

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

The band got back together for what they thought to be their final mission within Battlefield: Bad Company 2, which involved them going behind enemy lines. However upon completion, they were tasked with heading towards South America on what became an increasingly riskier but also mysterious mission.

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 was also the first time that PC players were introduced to this band of military outcasts, alongside new improvements coming to the Frostbite engine.

Mirror’s Edge

And while not a Battlefield title, many of us who work on Battlefield have also been part of the development of Mirror’s Edge. We look back fondly on Faith as an iconic character, and her parkour style gameplay.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles