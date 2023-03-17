Report: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Core Game Isn't Changing - News

/ 287 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

It was reported last week by Bloomberg that publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Rocksteady Studios' Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from May 26 to later this year.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is now reporting it is possible the game is delayed to 2024 and even with such a lengthy delay he says that the core game, which features live service elements, will not be changing despite the backlash from fans.

"Rocksteady has not yet announced the Suicide Squad delay, perhaps because there's still no new date," said Schreier. "Staff were told a few weeks ago it's coming later this year but they still don't know when. Possible it slips to 2024, but one thing seems certain: The core game isn't changing."

Rocksteady has not yet announced the Suicide Squad delay, perhaps because there's still no new date. Staff were told a few weeks ago it's coming later this year but they still don't know when. Possible it slips to 2024, but one thing seems certain: The core game isn't changing — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 16, 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will come with a battle pass that Rocksteady says will only contain cosmetic items. An internet connection is also required in order to play the game, even when playing solo.

The publisher or developer have yet to comment on the reported delay to the game. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles