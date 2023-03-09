Report: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Delayed Again - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Rocksteady Studios have reportedly delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from May 26 to later this year, according to a report from Bloomberg who spoke with a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The reported delay follows the developers showcasing new gameplay footage for the game during PlayStation's State of Play on February 23. The gameplay was not well received by fans due to its games as a service elements.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

