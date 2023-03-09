Report: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Delayed Again - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 226 Views
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Rocksteady Studios have reportedly delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from May 26 to later this year, according to a report from Bloomberg who spoke with a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
The reported delay follows the developers showcasing new gameplay footage for the game during PlayStation's State of Play on February 23. The gameplay was not well received by fans due to its games as a service elements.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
It'll forever sadden me that we waited 8 years to see how Rocksteady would follow up Arkham Knight, and this is what we got. The games core is what's turning me off the game. Nothing a slight delay will fix.
Not sure what if anything a delay is going to do when the main issue gamers have with the game is what it is at the core. You cannot fix that, it's just what the game was made to be. People aren't complaining about bugs and issues.