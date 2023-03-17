Steam Deck Discounted by 10% Until March 23 - News

Valve celebrating the one year anniversary of Steam Deck has discounted the handheld by 10 percent until March 23 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

The 64GB eMMC has been discounted from $399.00 to $359, the 256GB NVMe SSD has been discounted from $529 to $476, and the 512GB NVMe SSD has been discounted from $649 to $584.

"It has been one year since we launched Steam Deck, and in celebration we’re offering Steam Deck for 10% off! The discount will last for the duration of the Spring Sale, until March 23rd at 10am Pacific time," reads the announcement post from Valve. "The sale applies to all shipping regions, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong via Komodo."



"Steam Deck wouldn't be such a success without everyone in the community, so we’ve put together a little celebration video with highlights from Steam Deck’s first year, with an emphasis on all of YOU."

Valve has also created a list of the Top 100 games played on Steam Deck.

