McPixel 3 Out Now for PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Sos Sosowski have announced McPixel 3 is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for $9.99.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in November 2022.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? It’s falling too fast to be either of those. It’s McPixel! A wanna-be hero who keeps getting mixed up in the most unbelievable situations you can imagine.

Avert one disaster after another at every turn using unconventional yet entertaining methods of mayhem including—but not limited to—summoning a spider-billionaire, having a BBQ in his pants, punching a T-Rex into outer space, peeing into sports cars, and kicking Fork Parker in the balls.

Key Features:

100 mind-blowing levels.

Over 900 hilarious gags.

Nearly 1500 interactive items.

Over 20 minigames in all imaginable genres.

258,924,600 pixels.

Works on your mom’s computer.

Steve.

A water level.

