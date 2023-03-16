Creative Assembly Opens New Studios Based in Newcastle, UK - News

Creative Assembly, a subsidiary of Sega Europe, has announced the opening of a new development studio called Creative Assembly North.

The new studio is based in Newcastle, UK and is with the Creative Assembly Sussex team on an unannounced game and is home to the newly formed Continuous Improvement Team.

Creative Assembly North is looking to hire about 100 new developers in technical and creative roles over the next several years.

"Starting a new development studio from scratch with the full support and insights of one of the UK’s oldest and largest studios is incredibly exciting," said Creative Assembly North Studio Director Giselle Stewart . "We are embracing flexibility, fast iteration, and creation, while fostering cross-location collaboration.

"We are bringing new job opportunities to the North-East, building a studio which amplifies the fantastic culture and values of Creative Assembly. We will also extend the reach of the studio’s award-winning outreach programme, the Legacy Project, to support excellence in industry education in the region."

Sega Europe Chief Studio Officer Tim Heaton added, "The inception of Creative Assembly North in Newcastle represents another great stride forward for Creative Assembly and SEGA Europe in terms of growth. Newcastle has a burgeoning reputation as a technology hub and it’s a wonderful opportunity for the studio to add to its talent pool while helping to stimulate sector growth in the region. Everyone at SEGA Europe is excited to see what new experiences Creative Assembly North will contribute to."

Creative Assembly Studio Director Gareth Edmondson stated, "Creative Assembly North establishes us in one of biggest cities for gaming in the UK. Alongside bringing more incredible talent onto our projects, the establishment of a new continuous improvement team will see sustained benefits across all our teams for many years to come, contributing to a continually improving development experience for our people."

