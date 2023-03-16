Dying Light 2 Developer Techland Announces AAA Fantasy Epic Open-World Game - News

Dying Light 2 Stay Human developer Techland via Twitter has announced it is working on its next, which is a AAA narrative-driven fantasy epic open-world game.

"Our newest game is set to be a narrative-driven fantasy epic with an exotic open world ready to be explored," reads the tweet from Techland. "We strive to create a compelling story-focused AAA title that combines and refines the best aspects of gameplay that Techland is known for."

We never stop improving!



Our newest game is set to be a narrative-driven #fantasy epic with an exotic open world ready to be explored. We strive to create a compelling story-focused #AAA title that combines and refines the best aspects of gameplay that Techland is known for. pic.twitter.com/SuJ8vVWbrI — Techland (@TechlandGames) March 16, 2023

