Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Launches April 6 for Steam - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch for PC via Steam on April 6.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store in March 2022.

Read details on the game below:

With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts…

In this hard-core action RPG, Jack must hazard numerous challenges to bring the light of the crystals back to Cornelia, a kingdom conquered by darkness.

Fight your way through fierce battles with a variety of means to defeat your enemies. With multiple difficulty options and a wide selection of jobs and weapons available to customize your party, you can choose exactly how you want to play.

Will restoring the crystals’ light usher in peace or a new form of darkness?… Or perhaps something else entirely?

