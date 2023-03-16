By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Launches April 6 for Steam

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Launches April 6 for Steam - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 275 Views

Publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch for PC via Steam on April 6.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store in March 2022.

Read details on the game below:

With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts…

In this hard-core action RPG, Jack must hazard numerous challenges to bring the light of the crystals back to Cornelia, a kingdom conquered by darkness.

Fight your way through fierce battles with a variety of means to defeat your enemies. With multiple difficulty options and a wide selection of jobs and weapons available to customize your party, you can choose exactly how you want to play.

Will restoring the crystals’ light usher in peace or a new form of darkness?… Or perhaps something else entirely?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

7 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
dane007 (32 minutes ago)

Too late. Should have been there day 1 and on gamepass

  • +3
SKMBlake (2 hours ago)

Wow... Anyway

  • +1
Chazore (47 minutes ago)

A year later, and an expected discount, cool I guess?.

  • 0
Radek (2 hours ago)

Guess what? THPS 1+2 is still only available on EGS 2 and half years after release...

  • 0
gtotheunit91 Radek (1 hour ago)

Don't remind me.......

  • +1
Chazore Radek (47 minutes ago)

Also KH collection is still on there 3 years later and no Steam release...

SE just don't care

  • +1
Radek (2 hours ago)

Hate this Epic exclusivity bs...

  • 0