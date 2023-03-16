Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered 1 and 2 Announced for Consoles and PC - News

[2.21] has announced Twinsen’s Little Big Adventure Remastered and Twinsen’s Little Big Adventure 2 Remastered for consoles and PC. The games will launch in 2024.

These are Unreal Engine 5 remakes of Little Big Adventure and Little Big Adventure 2. The reboot of Twinsen’s Little Big Adventure 3 has been delayed to after the two remakes.

Read details on the game below:

The remastered version of Relentless: Twinsen’s Adventure will be made available for players to demo beginning at Steam Next Fest, which takes place from June 19 to 26, 2023. Both games will be fully released at a later date in 2024 on PC and consoles to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first game. Across the world, the new intellectual property will be under a new identity, Twinsen’s Little Big Adventure.

Both titles, Relentless: Twinsen’s Adventure and Twinsen’s Odyssey were gaming classics of the 1990s. The games were initially developed by Adeline Software International and published by Electronic Arts (Europe) and Activision. The first game came out in 1994, followed by the second in 1997. Players follow Twinsen, a common citizen living under the dictatorship of Dr. Funfrock in the first game, to save the inhabitants of his planet.

Building on its initial success, both games were extremely well received by critics and players in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Brazil. Worldwide sales are estimated at 500,000 copies for the first game and 800,000 copies for the second. These two amazing games were re-released on Steam in 2012 with 200,000 digital copies sold.

A Complete Remaster

Within these remastered versions of Twinsen’s Odyssey games, players will be able to relive Twinsen’s adventures and travel from island to island, enjoying a number of improvements such as:

A Complete Graphical and Technical Rework – Each game will benefit from a graphical and technical overhaul with Epic Games‘ Unreal Engine 5 and were rebuilt from scratch. They will enjoy improved animations, a better camera follow and visual high resolution to make the planet Twinsun worthy of a new generation. The artistic direction of the game has been attributed to Brazilian artist, Paulo Torinno.

– Each game will benefit from a graphical and technical overhaul with Epic Games‘ Unreal Engine 5 and were rebuilt from scratch. They will enjoy improved animations, a better camera follow and visual high resolution to make the planet Twinsun worthy of a new generation. The artistic direction of the game has been attributed to Brazilian artist, Paulo Torinno. Entirely Revamped Controls – Analogic controls will allow a more subtle control over Twinsen. New abilities such as evading and the possibility to change weapons instantly will create new possibilities for players. The option to use original controls will be offered for gaming purists.

– Analogic controls will allow a more subtle control over Twinsen. New abilities such as evading and the possibility to change weapons instantly will create new possibilities for players. The option to use original controls will be offered for gaming purists. Updated Music – Thanks to the amazing work of composer Philippe Vachey, the original soundtrack of the game became an instant classic. 30 years later, it was more than time to re-enchant the game with remastered versions of the soundtracks for both games.

