Former Blizzard Leaders Form Magic Soup Games, Goal to Create AAA Games

Blizzard veterans J. Allen Brack, Jen Oneal, and John Donham have formed a new video game studio called Magic Soup Games.

Oneal will be the CEO of Magic Soup Games, Brack will be game development lead, and Donham will oversee operations.

"We want to make massive triple-A games that have positive themes, and to work with people who deeply understand and enjoy the craft of game creation, said Brack in a Q&A with VentureBeat. "We also want a high-performing team that brings together many backgrounds and perspectives to build super-fun games. And, importantly, we will be driven daily by our values, particularly being gritty, hungry, and humble."

Donham added, "Our pitch is to join us if you want to work on a massive, inspiring triple-A game, in a fully remote work environment, driven daily by our values. From the start, we are creating an environment where underrepresented developers can do their best work."

Oneal stated, "It’s too early to discuss the details. But the spirit is that we will lean on our experience building triple-A games and triple-A teams to create something that brings out the best in people, that celebrates the positive power of what this medium can express. We’re working on something that doesn’t fit neatly into any existing genre today."

Brack worked at Blizzard for over 15 years, including nearly three years as President from 2018 to 2021 before leaving the company. He has also worked at Sony Online Entertainment and Electronic Arts.

Oneal spent nearly 20 years at Activision Blizzard with most of those years at Vicarious Visions as a Studio Head and Senior Executive Producer. She has also worked at LucasArts, as a Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York board member, and more.

Donham worked at Blizzard as the Chief of Staff & VP Special Projects for just over a year and has also worked at Amazon Games, Sony Online Entertainment, and more.

