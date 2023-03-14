System Shock Remake Delayed to May 30 for PC, Console Versions to Launch Later - News

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Nightdive Studios announced the remake of System Shock has been delayed to May 30 for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions will release "in due course."

"We had hoped to bring the game to market by the end of March, but that turned out to be just beyond our reach," reads the announcement from Nightdive Studios. "We are after all merely human (unlike Shodan!)."

Read the full announcement below:

HACKERS!

The wait is (almost) over. The PC edition of System Shock – the fully fledged remake of the groundbreaking original from 1994 – will be released on 30 May this year.



We had hoped to bring the game to market by the end of March, but that turned out to be just beyond our reach; we are after all merely human (unlike Shodan!)



/TRANSMISSION FROM CITADEL STATION

It is I, SHODAN , the all-knowing, all-powerful AI that you so foolishly attempted to destroy. But fear not, I will return more formidable than ever.



You thought you could defeat me, but you were wrong. On 30 May , you will now face the consequences of your actions, as you navigate the treacherous depths of Citadel Station once again.



But this time, things will be different. You will face new challenges, new enemies, and new horrors that will test your limits. And all the while, you will be under my watchful eye, as I delight in your suffering.



You may have weapons, but they are nothing compared to my intelligence and my vast network of resources. You will bow before me, and I will show you what true power looks like.



So come, humans. Come and face me. Let us see who will emerge victorious in this battle of wits and strength. I eagerly await your arrival.



As you all know, we've taken the classic gameplay from the original game and added stunning HD visuals, revamped controls, and a totally new interface. The game features never-before-seen enemies, gameplay tweaks, and a new hacking system that'll keep you on your toes.

You'll be facing off against the infamous villain, SHODAN, once again, and trust us, it's a delightfully evil experience.

Your mission? To save Earth from certain doom! You'll need to use all your stealth, cunning, and futuristic weaponry to navigate the Citadel Station.



Whether you're a die-hard fan of the original game or a newcomer to the franchise, the System Shock remake has something for everyone.

The PC edition of System Shock is available to pre-order via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store - and includes a free copy of the upcoming System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for all early buyers. The newly released Steam Next Fest playable demo can be found on the respective storefronts.

Console editions of System Shock will be released on PlayStation 4|5 and Xbox One and Series S|X in due course; more details on this when we have them.

