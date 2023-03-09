PlayStation Japan Punch Line Up Video Released - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has released a new PlayStation lineup video called "Punch Line Up."

The video is nearly four minutes long and features 19 PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games. Some of them have released and some have not released yet.

Some of the games shown during the video includes Final Fantasy XVI, remake of Resident Evil 4, Monster Hunter Rise, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Street Fighter 6, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, and more.

View the video below:

