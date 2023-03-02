Resident Evil 4 Remake Hands-On Gameplay Videos Released - News

Multiple gaming outlets have posted hands-on gameplay of the remake of Resident Evil 4.

View the PC Gamer video below:

View the GameSpot video below:

View the IGN video below:

View the Famitsu video below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

New Trailer

The latest look at the highly anticipated title gave a glimpse of Leon S. Kennedy exploring multiple new environments, a cutting exchange with Jack Krauser, and more! Alongside these gameplay reveals, the trailer also announced an upcoming demo for Resident Evil 4 and confirmed “The Mercenaries” mode will return as free downloadable content after launch.

During their harrowing escape from a small European village in thrall to Las Plagas, Leon and his ward Ashley Graham must navigate multiple environments controlled by the cult of Los Iluminados. Across a sprawling castle, dilapidated mines, and more, they encounter even more infected villagers, deranged cultists, and insidious enemies empowered by the Las Plagas parasite. Leon and Ashley must navigate these foes while also deciphering the arcane designs of the hidden mechanisms, esoteric puzzles, and tantalizing secrets. The duo’s path to safety also intersects with the calculating special forces operative Major Jack Krauser.

Special Demo

The trailer also announced some exciting experiences for fans eagerly anticipating the full release of Resident Evil 4, and those who want even more to do after completing the main campaign. To help hold fans over until March 24, the Resident Evil 4 demo has been announced.

Downloadable Content “The Mercenaries”

Special agents looking to tackle even more challenges in Resident Evil 4 will be excited to hear the prolific “The Mercenaries” challenge mode is also returning as free post-launch downloadable content. More information about the release timing of the demo and “The Mercenaries” downloadable content will be shared at a later date.

Deluxe Edition

In addition to the Standard Edition of Resident Evil 4, a “Deluxe Edition” is now available for pre-order. The Deluxe Edition includes additional in-game content, including costumes, weapons, a treasure map, and more. Those who pre-order the Standard Edition will receive in-game rewards, including the “Attache Case: Gold” and “Special Charm: Handgun Ammo,” while pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition also include the “Attache Case: Classic” and “Special Charm: Green Herb” items. These customization items offer specific in-game abilities when equipped.

Resident Evil 4 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 24, 2023.

