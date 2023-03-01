Post Void Launches March 16 for Switch and PS4, Later for PS5 - News

Publisher Super Rare Originals and developer YCJY Games announced the arcade first-person shooter, Post Void, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on March 16. It will launch at a later date for the PlayStation 5.

The game first released for PC via Steam on August 6, 2020.

Adrenaline-Pumping Action

A hypnotic scramble of early first-person shooter design that values speed above all else. Keep your head full and reach the end; Kill what you can to see it mend; Get the high score or try again.

No Lives, No Retries, No Repeats

Rack up your kill count to maintain the health in your idol and whatever you do, do not stop. Slowing down is game over. Find the oasis at the end of each level, pick your random upgrade, and dive back into the chaos. Every run of POST VOID is different thanks to the procedurally generated levels, so truly the only option is to… get good.

Pick-Up-and-Play

Whether you have time for one quick run or have hours to spare, POST VOID‘s easy to pick up but difficult to master style makes it enjoyable for all types of players. It’s a true arcade-style first-person shooter!

Highly Stylized

A unique, deeply atmospheric and blinding haze of retro-styled violence, POST VOID is intentionally intense, violent, and chaotic, both in its gameplay and its visual style. The developers poured their bizarre sense of style and passion into every second of the game.

Tweaked to Perfection

Following its overwhelming success on Steam, the PlayStation and Switch ports of POST VOID have been honed to perfection to make sure its fast-paced gameplay works as brilliantly on a controller as it does with a keyboard and mouse.

Special on PlayStation 5

Thanks to the DualSense controller’s special features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback you’ll feel even more immersed in the hypnotic first-person shooter chaos when you experience the game on the PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

