Vernal Edge Arrives March 14 for All Major Platforms

Publisher PID Games and developer Hello Penguin Team announced Vernal Edge will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 14.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You’ve got monsters to kill!

Years ago, the land took to the sky, becoming a mysterious series of floating islands where the power-hungry Church of Aloe now rules with an iron fist. With the help of some abnormal martial prowess and an amnesiac automaton named Chervil, Vernal will try to find her estranged father. She’ll of course need to make her way across this mysterious land if she wants to satisfy her need for revenge.

While exploring this kingdom, don’t forget that secrets can be hidden anywhere! Jump, run, slide around, and have fun! Leave no stones unturned in order to get more and more powers. But don’t take too much time: you still have to hunt your father…

A Fast-Paced Metroidvania

Explore the floating islands of Haricot. Jump, dash, and slide your way into beautiful pixel art environments and don’t forget that secrets could be anywhere.

Dynamic and Rewarding Combat System

The large number of options at your disposal every time you strike your foes makes Vernal Edge‘s battles a constantly renewed source of excitement.

Make Your Own Way

As long as the wind’s in your sail, you’re free. Take your aircraft to any island you want whenever you want to explore the Kingdom in the order you choose.

