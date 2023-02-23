PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March 2023 Announced - News

/ 279 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for March 2023. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 until Monday, April 3, 2023.

The three PlayStation Plus monthly games are Battlefield 2042 for the PS5 and PS4, Code Vein for the PS4, and Minecraft Dungeons for the PS4.

Sony also revealed some of the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for March 2023 for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers.

The confirmed PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for March 2023 includes Ghostwire: Tokyo for PS5, Immortals: Fenyx Rising for PS5 and PS4, Tchia for PS5 and PS4, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction for PS5 and PS4, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles