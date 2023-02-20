CWA Union Calling for EU to Approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

The Communications Workers of America (CWA), one of America's largest unions, in a letter sent to the European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager urged the European Union regulators to approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.

"When the Microsoft acquisition was announced, we studied the implications for labor markets and raised concerns about the potential for increased employer power over workers that could worsen labor monopsony, leading to lower wages and less bargaining power over working conditions," reads the letter from CWA President Christopher Shelton.

"After we raised those concerns, we were able to enter a dialogue with Microsoft that resulted in an agreement to ensure the workers of Activision Blizzard have a clear path to collective bargaining if the merger is completed.

"Microsoft's binding commitments will give employees a seat at the table and ensure that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard benefits the company's workers and the broader video game labor market. Collective bargaining is an effective counterbalance to employer power over the labor market, as is well documented in empirical research."

The letter continues, "This labor-management compact is particularly groundbreaking and important because it reflects a shared understanding that the current U.S. labor law regime does not deliver on the rights it professes to guarantee.

"As the case of Activision Blizzard has shown, workers who seek to form unions in the United States today face severe barriers to exercising basic rights of freedom of association, with frequent firings of union supporters well-documented but not discouraged through any meaningful consequences."



The CWA says the European Commission has a chance to make a serious impact on the video game labor market and hopes the regulators "will approve this merger and help make history in rebalancing

power in labor markets."

