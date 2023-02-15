PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for February 2023 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog following a leak has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for February 2023.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, February 21.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Horizon Forbidden West | PS4, PS5

Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West – a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. Reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy.

The Quarry | PS4, PS5

A thrilling teen horror story, where your decisions shape how the night unfolds. As the sun sets on the last day of summer camp, the counsellors of Hackett’s Quarry throw a party to celebrate. Things quickly take a turn for the worse. Hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister, the teens’ party plans unravel into an unpredictable night of horror.Play as each of the nine counsellors in a thrilling cinematic tale, where every decision shapes your story.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard | PS4

Menace and isolation seethe through the rotting walls of an abandoned farmhouse in the American South. ‘7’ marks a new beginning for survival horror, and a full model change to the frightening and immersive ‘Isolated View ‘player perspective. Powered by the cutting-edge RE Engine, horror reaches new heights of photorealism so overwhelming you won’t be able to turn away. Enter a terrifyingly new world of horror and survive.

Outriders | PS4, PS5

Embark on a co-op-focused, sci-fi shooter experience from People Can Fly, the developer behind Bulletstorm.

As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal.

Scarlet Nexus | PS4, PS5

Dive into a complex story of bonds, courage, and heroism crafted by minds behind the iconic Tales of Vesperia. In the far distant future, deranged mutants known as Others descend from the sky. That they’re highly resistant to conventional attack methods means humanity’s only defence lies in those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, to use psycho-kinetic abilities to fight back. Featuring a dual story, begin your adventure with either Yuito Sumeragi, an energetic recruit from a prestigious political family or Kasane Randall, the mysterious scout whose power and skill has gained great notoriety among the OSF. As their different experiences interweave with each other, it is only then that you will reveal the full story.

Borderlands 3 | PS4, PS5

Return to the over-the-top world of Borderlands in this long-awaited addition to the acclaimed FPS series. Play as one of four all-new, deeply customizable Vault Hunters – the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands. Customize your Vault Hunter with tons of personalization options, and use their distinct skill trees to tailor abilities to your preferred playstyle. Play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down enemies and challenges as a team, but reap rewards that are yours alone – no one misses out on loot.

Tekken 7 | PS4

Raise your fists and get ready for the epic conclusion of the 20-year-long Mishima blood feud as you unravel the reasons behind each step of their ceaseless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, Tekken 7 features stunning story-driven cinematic 3D battles and intense duels with innovative fight mechanics. Settle old scores and wrestle for control of a global empire with a catalogue of over 30 playable characters. Choose from an impressive roster of fan-favourites including King and Nina Williams, and all-new fighters such as Lucky Chloe, Shaheen, and the Street Fighter series’ Akuma.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | PS4

Strap yourself into the cockpit of some of the world’s most formidable fighter planes and skim through the clouds engaging in daring aerial stunts and nerve-shredding tactical dogfights. In Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, you take on the role of an Ace – an elite fighter pilot tasked with patrolling the most open and intimidating space on Earth: the sky. Choose from an array of authentic modern and futurist aircraft and load them up with an arsenal of cutting-edge super weapons as unfolding events drive you into ever more dangerous aerial face-offs.

Earth Defense Force 5 | PS4

Battle gigantic bugs and other huge enemies in this arcade-style third person shooter. Go it alone, team up with a friend in local co-op or take the fight online with four player action, utilizing over a thousand different types of weapon across a hundred missions.

Oninaki | PS4

This action RPG from Square Eni tells the story of one Watcher on a journey to protect Life, after Death. The game features exciting hack and slash style battles, with deep customization of your daemons and weapons and more than enough content to keep you coming back for more. Experience unique action gameplay combined with a deep and satisfying story.

Lost Sphear | PS4

A fresh take on classic RPG gameplay beckons in Lost Sphear. An ominous power that threatens the fabric of reality. Take on the role of Kanata as he and his comrades set out to stop the world from disappearing forever by awakening the power of Memory. Take on exciting boss battles and rebuild the world.

I am Setsuna | PS4

This JRPG features a battle system and character designs inspired by past genre classics. It charts the story of Setsuna, a young woman of incredible inner strength and the sacrifice she must make to save the people of her land. As custom in her homeland, every decade a sacrifice is offered to a fiend to maintain the peace. That custom is broken when the fiend grows violent early, and the islanders try to restore its calm by offering Setsuna, chosen because of her powers of enchantment. Now she must leave with her safeguards behind as she travels to the the farthest land, where the ceremony of sacrifice will be held.

The Forgotten City | PS4, PS5

Explore an open-world ancient Roman city in this mystery adventure in which combat is an option, but violence will only get you so far. Only by questioning an intertwined community of colourful characters, cleverly exploiting the time loop, and making difficult moral choices can you hope to solve this epic mystery.

PlayStation Premium | Classics

The Legend of Dragoon | PS1

Unveil a fantasy of magnificence, deception, magical combat, and retribution as you join swordsman Dart and his companions to harness the spiritual forces of Dragons and triumph over evil. Using a unique and innovative tactical combat system, transform into Dragoons and unleash extraordinary powers. Control a wide variety of characters that wield unique weapons and Dragoon attacks powered by the elements in this unforgettable role-playing game. Experience The Legend of Dragoon – originally released on PS1, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Wild Arms 2 | PS1

It’s about one world hanging in the balance. Where one hero must sacrifice his heart for peace. Where courage and fear, love and malice, heroes and villains go hand in hand. It’s power that exceeds human knowledge. It’s neither dream nor reality. It’s what legends are made of. Experience Wild Arms 2 originally released on PS1, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature | PS1

It’s a different kind of RPG for the entire family. As a child you visited your Grandfather’s ranch when vacation plans fell through. Return to the farm that holds fond childhood memories and rejuvenate its long neglected fields. Tend to your livestock and interact with over 50 characters. As you struggle to make the farm something your grandfather would be proud of, one nagging question remains: What ever happened to the little girl that you knew a decade ago?

Experience Harvest Moon: Back to Nature originally released on PS1, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. The game has been converted to PS4 and PS5 consoles and provides newly added features. Consequently, there may be times where the title plays differently from the PS1 version, or where some features may cause the title to not function properly. This version does not support the PS1’s peripherals, therefore some functionality may not be available.

Destroy All Humans! | PS4

The cult classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950’s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest DNA and bring down the US government in the PS4 remake of the legendary PS2 alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer.

