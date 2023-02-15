Some of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for February 2023 Has Leaked - News

posted 6 hours ago

Four of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog additions for February 2023 have reportedly been leaked online by billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement for well over a year.

According to the leaker Horizon Forbidden West, Scarlet Nexus, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Borderlands 3 will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on February 21st. The PS5 and PS4 versions of all these games will be available.

The leaker also states there will be more games added to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog besides these four.

February 2023 PS Plus Game Catalog additions



🔹Horizon Forbidden West

🔹Scarlet Nexus

🔹Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

🔹Borderlands 3

🔹And more to come...



⌛️Available from February 21th#PlaystationPlus #Extra #Premium #Playstation pic.twitter.com/4gsufdUEOc — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) February 15, 2023

