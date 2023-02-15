By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Some of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for February 2023 Has Leaked

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 589 Views

Four of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog additions for February 2023 have reportedly been leaked online by billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement for well over a year.

According to the leaker Horizon Forbidden West, Scarlet Nexus, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Borderlands 3 will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on February 21st. The PS5 and PS4 versions of all these games will be available.

The leaker also states there will be more games added to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog besides these four.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments
DonFerrari (2 hours ago)

Very good additions even if I have what I need =p

V-r0cK (4 hours ago)

Massive month!!

Hiku (4 hours ago)

That's a very strong month. I would not have expected the new Horizon game that soon, but I guess they did that with FF7 Remake as well. But along with three other very strong titles?

rapsuperstar31 (4 hours ago)

Surprised Horizon would show up before Ratchet and Sackboy. Great news for those that haven't played it, it is fantastic.

Qwark rapsuperstar31 (4 hours ago)

Right in time to buy the DLC too ;)

ClassicGamingWizzz (5 hours ago)

Time to sub again.

