FIFA 23 Tops the Italian Charts

FIFA 23 (PS4) has taken first place on the Italian charts for Week 5, 2023, which ended February 5, 2023.

The PlayStation 5 version is in second place, the Nintendo Switch version in third place, and the Xbox One version in 10th place.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is in fourth place and NBA 2k23 (PS4) is in fifth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in seventh place.

The PlayStation 5 version of the Dead Space remake after debuting in third place fell to ninth place in its second week.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, while there were three Nintendo Switch titles, two PlayStation 5 titles, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 5, 2023:

FIFA 23 (PS4) FIFA 23 (PS5) FIFA 23 (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) NBA 2K23 (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Dead Space (PS5) FIFA 23 (XOne)

*Digital sales not included

