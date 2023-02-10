Dead Space Once Again Tops the Australian Charts, Undisputed Debuts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Dead Space (2023) has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 5, 2023.

The boxing game, Undisputed, is the only new release in the top 10. It debuted in seventh place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II shot its way up the charts from sixth to second place. FIFA 23 and Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in third and fourth places, respectively. Grand Theft Auto V is in fifth place and NBA 2K23 is in sixth place.

Forspoken after debuting in second place the previous week has dropped out of the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Dead Space Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Undisputed - NEW Fire Emblem Engage Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports

