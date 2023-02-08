Nintendo on $70 Games: Price is Determined on a 'Case-by-Case Basis' - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

it was confirmed Nintendo would be charging $69.99 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the US via the Nintendo Store page for the game. This is the only confirmed game from Nintendo to be $69.99 and another first-party game from Nintendo coming out later this year, Pikmin 4, has a price of $59.99.

Nintendo in a statement sent to Game Informer stated it determines the suggested retail price of its games on a "case-by-base basis" and the $69.99 price for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will not be trend going forward.

"We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis," reads the Nintendo statement.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles