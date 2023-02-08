The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Confirmed to be $69.99 - News

Following Nintendo's latest Direct the Nintendo Store page for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been updated with a price of $69.99. The Collector's Edition is priced at $129.99.

This follows the $69.99 price being made visible yesterday on the Nintendo Store page for the game before it was removed. GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon at the time all stopped taking pre-orders for the game.

This is so far the only confirmed game from Nintendo to be $69.99. Another first-party game from Nintendo coming out later this year, Pikmin 4, has a price of $59.99 on the Nintendo Store.

View the latest trailer for the game below:

View the Collector's Edition trailer below:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12.

