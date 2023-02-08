The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Confirmed to be $69.99 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 712 Views
Following Nintendo's latest Direct the Nintendo Store page for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been updated with a price of $69.99. The Collector's Edition is priced at $129.99.
This follows the $69.99 price being made visible yesterday on the Nintendo Store page for the game before it was removed. GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon at the time all stopped taking pre-orders for the game.
This is so far the only confirmed game from Nintendo to be $69.99. Another first-party game from Nintendo coming out later this year, Pikmin 4, has a price of $59.99 on the Nintendo Store.
View the latest trailer for the game below:
View the Collector's Edition trailer below:
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
id gladly pay $70 for this game, look at all the games that cost $60 with no were near the content, story, effort, or quality
I mean, this game kinda makes sense at this price. It will be massive. I think raising all prices to 70 is too much tho
Im getting the CE anyway. Hope this is not a trend to come though.
I am getting the CE, too. Sadly, I think it will be a trend, especially since this price point has already been accepted on PS5 and Xbox One. $70 isn't stopping people from getting Hogwarts Legacy.
Why are people suprised by this? We accepted it with the other two platforms. This has opened the door for all companies to follow.
Hey nobody should be paying $70 for this game. Get the two game vouchers for $100 available to NSO members. Use one voucher for TotK, saving you $20, thus making the basic NSO subscription (if you don't already have one) free for a year. And then you still get one more $60 at $50.
Of course this only applies if you are gonna get a digital copy of the game. If you are buying physical then you gotta pay the extra $20.
Interestingly the price in ireland and I assume other parts of europe is the same as what BotW launched at.
Well that is crap. No reason given. Just know everyone is gonna want to buy it so they jack up the price. Very Lame.
The reason is that they are a business and they exist to make as much money as possible.
The reality is that once Sony and the few third parties that raised prices to $70 broke the ice, it was just a matter of time before the rest of the industry followed. For a little while it seemed like Microsoft might try to play the good guy and hold pricing. But once they announced the move to $70, that cleared the way for everybody.
$70 is now the standard price of
AAA games.
Voice acting added an extra $10.