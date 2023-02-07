The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Switch eShop Temporarily Had a $70 Price - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 847 Views
Nintendo might be looking to increase the price of its games to $69.99, joining Sony and Microsoft who have increased the price of their major first-party games.
The Nintendo Switch eShop page for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was listed at $69.99 before it was later removed.
Following the temporary price of $69.99, GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon have all stopped taking pre-orders for the game.
If Nintendo is going to charge $69.99 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom we might get an announcement tomorrow, February 8 during the Nintendo Direct. It will start at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK and can be watched on YouTube and Nintendo.com.
The Amazon page for Metroid Prime 4 is also no longer taking pre-orders. It had a listing of $59.99 for pre-orders earlier today. This does suggest Nintendo might increase the price of its major first-party games to $69.99.
GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon have stopped taking pre-orders on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 8, 2023
This follows Nintendo listing the game at $70 on the eShop before quickly taking it down. Looks like we'll be getting official announcement Nintendo is moving to $70 at tomorrow's Direct pic.twitter.com/ggCvkBFUSF
welp, Amazon took down Metroid Prime 4 preorders. https://t.co/I14MjIQ5oP— Wario64 (@Wario64) February 8, 2023
First it was xbox pay-walling online play which we laughed at and just called an American thing. No way would "honourable" Japanese companies like Sony and Nintendo stoop to that level right? Then Sony followed suit. "Well... Nintendo is Nintendo. They've always been different. They focus on quality and value." Then Nintendo started pay-walling their shit too. Now we're at a point where game prices are slowing creeping upward starting with Microsoft and Sony until it eventually becomes industry standard. When will the nickel and diming end? If the console industry starts dying it will be because of this and nothing else.
We accepted it and defended it. These companies are on record profits yet we accepted their excuses to do so. All AAA games are going to cost $70+ moving forward.
Ok for new games but for old games this is just absurd. Imagine changing 70 USD for Mario Kart, a game originally released 9 years ago
Makes no difference if its old or new. A game that costs $50m to make still costs $50m to make now.
It makes difference. Production costs and inflation are rising, but those games released long before already paid themselves. Of course, companies always want to increase profits, but charging more for such old games feels like too much exploitation