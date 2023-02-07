The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Switch eShop Temporarily Had a $70 Price - News

Nintendo might be looking to increase the price of its games to $69.99, joining Sony and Microsoft who have increased the price of their major first-party games.

The Nintendo Switch eShop page for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was listed at $69.99 before it was later removed.

Following the temporary price of $69.99, GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon have all stopped taking pre-orders for the game.

If Nintendo is going to charge $69.99 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom we might get an announcement tomorrow, February 8 during the Nintendo Direct. It will start at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK and can be watched on YouTube and Nintendo.com.

The Amazon page for Metroid Prime 4 is also no longer taking pre-orders. It had a listing of $59.99 for pre-orders earlier today. This does suggest Nintendo might increase the price of its major first-party games to $69.99.

GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon have stopped taking pre-orders on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



This follows Nintendo listing the game at $70 on the eShop before quickly taking it down. Looks like we'll be getting official announcement Nintendo is moving to $70 at tomorrow's Direct pic.twitter.com/ggCvkBFUSF — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) February 8, 2023

welp, Amazon took down Metroid Prime 4 preorders. https://t.co/I14MjIQ5oP — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 8, 2023

