The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Switch eShop Temporarily Had a $70 Price

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 847 Views

Nintendo might be looking to increase the price of its games to $69.99, joining Sony and Microsoft who have increased the price of their major first-party games.

The Nintendo Switch eShop page for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was listed at $69.99 before it was later removed.

Following the temporary price of $69.99, GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon have all stopped taking pre-orders for the game.

If Nintendo is going to charge $69.99 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom we might get an announcement tomorrow, February 8 during the Nintendo Direct. It will start at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK and can be watched on YouTube and Nintendo.com.

The Amazon page for Metroid Prime 4 is also no longer taking pre-orders. It had a listing of $59.99 for pre-orders earlier today. This does suggest Nintendo might increase the price of its major first-party games to $69.99.

7 Comments
rapsuperstar31 (35 minutes ago)

must be how they plan on paying the 10% raises for all their employees.

Mystro-Sama (9 minutes ago)

First it was xbox pay-walling online play which we laughed at and just called an American thing. No way would "honourable" Japanese companies like Sony and Nintendo stoop to that level right? Then Sony followed suit. "Well... Nintendo is Nintendo. They've always been different. They focus on quality and value." Then Nintendo started pay-walling their shit too. Now we're at a point where game prices are slowing creeping upward starting with Microsoft and Sony until it eventually becomes industry standard. When will the nickel and diming end? If the console industry starts dying it will be because of this and nothing else.

Azzanation (24 minutes ago)

We accepted it and defended it. These companies are on record profits yet we accepted their excuses to do so. All AAA games are going to cost $70+ moving forward.

IcaroRibeiro (29 minutes ago)

Ok for new games but for old games this is just absurd. Imagine changing 70 USD for Mario Kart, a game originally released 9 years ago

gtotheunit91 IcaroRibeiro (26 minutes ago)

I think this is just for the new games lol

Azzanation IcaroRibeiro (23 minutes ago)

Makes no difference if its old or new. A game that costs $50m to make still costs $50m to make now.

IcaroRibeiro Azzanation (20 minutes ago)

It makes difference. Production costs and inflation are rising, but those games released long before already paid themselves. Of course, companies always want to increase profits, but charging more for such old games feels like too much exploitation

