Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gets 9 Minutes of New Gameplay

by, posted 59 minutes ago

IGN has released a new video for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that features nine minutes of new gameplay.

The gameplay video provides a look at one of the first new planets Cal Kestis will explore called Koboh. It takes place after Cal crashes on the planet and is looking to find help to repair his ship, The Mantis.

View the gameplay video below:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 28.

