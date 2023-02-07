Xbox Stellar Shift Special Edition Controller Out Now - News

Microsoft has announced and released the Stellar Shift Special Edition Xbox Wireless controller for $69.99.

It is the third in the Shift series of Xbox controllers. The other two the Aqua Shift Special Edition controller and Lunar Shift Special Edition controller.

The Stellar Shift controller "features a striking color shifting blue-purple shimmer that gives it a mesmerizing feeling of deep space vibes. Each controller has unique swirl grips that allow you to hold onto all of your gaming action."

Read details on the controller below:

Explore new adventures with textured grips on the triggers, bumpers, and back case that provide a better hold of the controller. Alongside is a hybrid D-pad that gives the Stellar Shift an accurate yet familiar input. While you are out making discoveries, you can utilize the dedicated Share button, which can seamlessly capture and share content with all your other friends like video and screenshots on the Xbox Accessories App. Using this app, you can also create custom controller profiles and remap your buttons to your liking. The 3.5mm jack allows you to connect any of your favorite headsets. Feel free to take your controller beyond the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, with Bluetooth technology that allows for wireless gaming on your PC and mobile devices.

One special feature of the Stellar Shift Xbox Wireless Controller you won’t want to miss out on is the unique dynamic background that is only unlocked once you connect your new controller to your Xbox Series X|S console. Dynamic backgrounds are animated augments that bring your Xbox dashboard to life. Bask in the deep purple and blue swirling design as you venture off to wherever your Xbox takes you. To access this feature, click the Settings button on your console dashboard. Under the General tab, hit the Personalization button and find the “My Background” button. Once there, you’ll be able to see Dynamic Backgrounds and can pick between this or multiple other fantastic dynamic looks to customize your Xbox experience even further. Once you have your background applied, you will retain it until you swap it for a new design. To restore this background, simply connect the Stellar Shift controller back to the console and navigate to the menu to reapply.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Stellar Shift Special Edition is available today in select Xbox markets worldwide for $69.99 USD MSRP. Check your local retailer or xbox.com for more information.

