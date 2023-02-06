The Last Case of Benedict Fox Launches April 27 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Rogue Games and developer Plot Twist announced the side-scrolling Metroidvania platformer, The Last Case of Benedict Fox, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 27, and Xbox Game Pass.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox immerses players in an atmospheric gothic world filled with exploration, puzzles, platforming, and intense combat, all with genre-best visuals running in full 4K at 60 frames per second.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a 2D side-scrolling mystery, combining classic feel of Metroidvanias with challenging combat from Souls-likes. Fans of tough action-adventure games as well as engaging, emotional storytelling will be right at home in the twisted world of Limbo as they uncover the grim fate of the family that once occupied the house and their missing child. Players will need to make use of their weapons, traversal abilities, and even the environment around them in combat against demonic forces, and an occult order that preys upon them as they venture into Limbo and the depths of the mansion.

In 1925 Boston, self-proclaimed detective Benedict Fox must uncover the fate of a family while traversing a dark, eerie world of emotions made manifest while battling the demon trapped inside his own body. Face an occult order and filthy demons in tactical and rewarding combat, explore the realm of the arcane, and unravel the disturbing secrets of a tragic family. The Last Case of Benedict Fox will immerse players in a rich story with engaging Metroidvania style combat and exploration, all in a breathtaking high fidelity art style.

Descend into Limbo

Benedict’s bond with his demon companion allows him to descend into the consciousness of a deceased person, the world of Limbo. However the mind can be a dangerous place, with emotions and painful memories. As Benedict discovers more clues, Limbo will shift and more danger awaits.

Freeform Combat System

You will encounter ruthless and extremely dangerous enemies in your journey, luckily you can use a combination of various objects, environmental surroundings, weapons, and traversal abilities to overcome all foes in your path.

Uncover a Grim Mystery

A rich and tragic story will unfold during Benedict’s time in this colonial manor. Benedict will explore the intimate and disturbing story of the former residents and experience shifting and changing environments as the story unravels.

