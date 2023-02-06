Moon Studios Creative Director: 'Ori was Our Mario' and Next Game 'is Our Zelda' - News

Moon Studios, best known for developing Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, is currently working on its next project. Creative director Thomas Mahler at the studio via Twitter described Ori as its Mario, while its next game will be the studio's Zelda.

"Ori was our Mario, this is our Zelda," said Mahler. "That was my thought when I first started prototyping our new project back in 2015. We then committed to Wisps, which allowed us to give this project more time in the oven so that we'd then be able to turn it into a full-blown ARPG."

Mahler responding to a fan question asking about the artstyle stated, "It's important that our games have a unique artstyle where you know that this is a Moon Studios game even if you just see a thumbnail. There are too many games out there that look the same. Art Direction matters. A lot."

The next game from Moon Studios will be multiplatform and not be an Xbox console exclusive at launch like the Ori games were stated Mahler in a response on Twitter.

"I'm not into 'exclusives', at least for our studio," he said. "I want everyone to be able to play our games!"

