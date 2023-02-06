Turn-based Superhero Strategy Game Capes Headed to All Major Platforms Later This Year - News

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer Spitfire Interactive announced the turn-based superhero strategy, Capes, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2023.

Capes is a turn-based superhero strategy game where players assemble a team of unique heroes while fighting to take back their city, now controlled by evil despots. Twenty years ago, the supervillains won. Since then, they’ve created a dystopian city where developing superpowers is a crime and no one has dared oppose them. Until now!

Play across a series of dark and gritty campaigns and patrol assignments, push the story forward, or take time to explore with side missions that unlock more heroes. Complete challenges to earn skill points to increase your hero’s powers and abilities while you learn more about the hero’s lives and backstories.

Be Mighty – Play as heroic protectors of the innocent, each with unique skills and powers. Master your hero and unleash devastating ultimate abilities!

– Play as heroic protectors of the innocent, each with unique skills and powers. Master your hero and unleash devastating ultimate abilities! Assemble Your Team – Select the right team for the right mission. Combat isn’t based on random numbers, so choose wisely to win the day!

– Select the right team for the right mission. Combat isn’t based on random numbers, so choose wisely to win the day! Level Up – Complete challenging missions and side-quests to improve your heroes with new abilities and powerful upgrades!

– Complete challenging missions and side-quests to improve your heroes with new abilities and powerful upgrades! Defeat Evil – Face down vile villains and criminal corporate henchmen. Do you have what it takes to free your city from the clutches of villainy?

