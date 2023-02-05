Tekken 8 Video Features Over 30 Minutes of New Gameplay Mechanics - News

/ 88 Views

by, posted 23 minutes ago

Bandai Namco has released a new video for Tekken 8 that is over 30 minutes long. It features Executive Director Katsuhiro Harada and Game Director Kohei Ikeda taking a detailed look into the battle system and new gameplay mechanics.

Along with the deep dive into the gameplay mechanics was also a trailer that introduced playable character Nina Williams.

View the detailed gameplay video below:

View the Nina Williams reveal and gameplay trailer below:

Tekken 8 is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles