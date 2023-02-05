Sons of the Forest to Release in Early Access - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Endnight Games announced Sons of the Forest will now release as a Steam Early Access title when it launches on February 23.

The game was already scheduled to release on February 23, however, it was going to be the full release.

"It’s been a long journey since we first started Sons of The Forest development and it’s grown into the biggest most complex game we have ever made," reads a post from the developer.

"There is still so much more we want to add; items, new mechanics, gameplay balance, and more. We didn’t want to delay again so have instead decided to involve the community in the continued development of this project and keep our February 23 release date but instead release in Early Access.

"The Forest turned out to be a massive success, due mostly to the awesome community and the suggestions, feedback, and bug reports the players shared with us. We are really excited and hope that players want to come on this new journey with us to make this the ultimate survival horror simulator."

