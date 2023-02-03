CrossfireX Service Shutting Down on May 18 - News

Smilegate announced it will be ending the service for CrossfireX on May 18. The single-player campaign that was developed by Remedy Entertainment and multiplayer will no longer be playable after this date.

All sales on the Xbox Store will be halted, there will be no new content added to the game, and purchases made within the last 14 days of February 3, 2023 may be eligible for a refund.

"It is with the deepest regret that we are informing you of our decision to end support for CrossfireX on May 18, 2023," reads the news post from Smilegate. "Since the launch of the game, we have worked tirelessly to bring it to a point where we can all be proud, and throughout it all we have had the honor and pleasure of supporting our players.

"Coming to this decision was not easy, however, we can proudly say that our players have been amazingly active, passionate and enthusiastic in working with us to create a game that would be fun and enjoyable by all. We want to thank each and every one of our players for playing CrossfireX and being a part of this journey with us."

CrossfireX released for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on February 10, 2022.

Read an FAQ below:

1) When will the CrossfireX servers officially close?

The CrossfireX servers will officially close on May 18, 2023 at 00:00 UTC.

2) Will I be refunded for my purchases made in CrossfireX?

Purchases made within the last 14 days as of February 3, 2023, may be eligible for a refund. Please submit a refund request here.

3) I made a purchase in the last 14 days, when will I receive my refund?

Please click on the following link and request a refund. If you do not receive your refund within a few days after it has been approved, please contact Xbox support.

4) Will I still be able to play the CrossfireX campaigns?

If you have previously purchased either of the single-player campaigns, then you will be able to enjoy and complete them until servers close on May 18, 2023 at 00:00 UTC.

5) Why is the game closing?

While our team worked hard to push out numerous content updates including fixes, new maps, modes & in-game events, the game was ultimately not where it needed to be. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to close the game.

6) What will happen to my items and account progression?

Access to player data (including CrossfireX player profiles, in-game progression and purchased items) will remain with your account until the closure of CrossfireX on May 18, 2023.

7) Why is the shop still open?

We will keep the in-game shop open until the servers close to allow users to spend any remaining currency, but we will be disabling the option to purchase CFP / GP.

8) What will happen to the CrossfireX social media channels like Discord, etc.?

The official CrossfireX social media channels will stop posting content but will still be available to view. The Discord server will remain in a limited capacity for any support issues.

