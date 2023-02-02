R-Type Final 3 Evolved Launches in the West in April for PS5 - News

Publisher NIS America announced R-Type Final 3 Evolved will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Japan on March 23, in North America on April 25 and in Europe on April 28.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The legendary shoot ’em up hit is back with an unparalleled R-Type experience! Renowned for its colorful visuals and frenetic shooter action, R-Type Final 3 Evolved steps it up in its explosive debut on PlayStation 5 with 3D graphics and modernized gameplay features.

New and veteran players alike can shape their experience with the performance-based difficulty system and customizable ships. Experience classic R-Type trademarks such as the “Force” mechanic along with a nostalgic and addictive gameplay loop.

Navigate an entire universe of new and classic stages, face enemies that evolve based on your performance, and blast the competition away with worldwide leaderboards! R-Type Final 3 Evolved unites R-Type Final 2 and PlayStation 5 with seven exclusive stages made by Kazuma Kujo himself—all of the first Stage Pass downloadable content, new ships, and a multiplayer mode for up to six players—fully remade in Unreal Engine 5!

Evolved Enhancements

Experience the explosive adventure of R-Type on PlayStation 5, where the frenetic action of the original games meets updated 3D visuals and modern gameplay features.

Universal Challenge

The performance-based difficulty system adjusts to each player’s individual experience, making this game accessible to new and veteran pilots alike.

Customized Loadout

Choose from a fleet of fighters from previous installments and personalize every element of your ship, including its color, weapon loadout, and decals. You can even customize your pilot to your liking in the hangar!

Worlds of New Content

R-Type Final 3 Evolved includes PlayStation 5-exclusive stages created by Kazuma Kujo, all of the homage stages from the first Stage Pass, and update Version 2.0.0, which contains new playable ships, a new multiplayer mode, global rankings, and more.

