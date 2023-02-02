Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher PQube and Indonesian developer Gambir Studio have announced roguelite action game, Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The giants came out of nowhere and as they brought chaos to the land and its creatures, the once strong and wealthy kingdom of Camelot was destroyed. Fearing the giants may bring calamity to not just the kingdom but the entire world, a wizard named Merlin tried to seal the Void Giant back to the Astral Dimension, but unintentionally banished Camelot with it.

In this medieval fantasy roguelite, play as a legendary hero and find a way to restore the kingdom to its former glory. Discover a way to transport Camelot and any survivors back to Earth but beware, Merlin did not merely banish the kingdom and its people … with it came the giants. ​

Giant Bosses Await You in the Astral Dimension – Engage in combat with these monsters terrorising the kingdom and defeat them with your broken Excalibur. ​

– Engage in combat with these monsters terrorising the kingdom and defeat them with your broken Excalibur. ​ Restore the Kingdom – Restore Camelot to its former glory by defeating giants and bringing back many of its surviving inhabitants who have been scattered across the Astral Dimension.

– Restore Camelot to its former glory by defeating giants and bringing back many of its surviving inhabitants who have been scattered across the Astral Dimension. Count Your Blessings – More than 100 active and passive skills which you can receive as blessings from legendary knights who perished in Camelot’s destruction.​

– More than 100 active and passive skills which you can receive as blessings from legendary knights who perished in Camelot’s destruction.​ Experience an Engaging Voice-Acted Story – With acting legend Brian Blessed OBE as the voice of Merlin!

– With acting legend Brian Blessed OBE as the voice of Merlin! Randomly Generated Maps – Explore beautifully hand-drawn maps that randomly generate.

– Explore beautifully hand-drawn maps that randomly generate. Help and Recruit Survivors – Encounter various NPCs who might be able to help you on your mission to save the kingdom. While some may aid you, others can be recruited and sent back to Camelot.

PC Demo Out Now

Try the game for yourself on Steam right now with our new Demo! Jump right into Camelot and explore the Astral Dimension as you fight your way through the first area of the game with three mini-bosses and a giant! Recruit NPC’s, begin your kingdoms restoration and experience a special ending. Click the button below to head to the Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur Steam page and check it out for yourself!

Restore the Kingdom

Defeat giants and bring back many of the inhabitants scattered around the area. As restoration progress advances, more of the story will be unlocked including new features to help you in your adventure.

While exploring the wilderness, always look out for those that need your help. By helping NPC’s, some will help your restoration progress or provide you with a power-up. Some may even have a special quest for you which offers generous rewards in return.

Pick Up Your Broken Excalibur

Your Excalibur may be broken and the Knights of the Round may be dead, but their powers are not! Borrow them and store them in your Excalibur and receive blessings from the legendary knights for power-ups and new abilities, with over 100 to choose from. Choose carefully based on your desired build and take the edge in battle.

Battle Giant Bosses

While Camelot was transported to the Astral Dimension, the giants too were sent with it. Defeat Forest, Desert, and Magma Giants at the end of each stage, but beware of their powerful attacks and make sure you are prepared for a tough fight!

As you progress through each stage, you will encounter a wide variety of monsters standing in your way. Battle Solpions, Mushlers, Vespins and more!

