PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for February 2023 Announced - News

/ 440 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2023. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 until Monday, March 6, 2023.

The four PlayStation Plus monthly games are Evil Dead: The Game for the PS5 and PS4, OlliOlliWorld for the PS5 and PS4, Destiny 2: Beyond Light for the PS5 and PS4, and Mafia: The Definitive Edition for the PS4.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog lineup for February 2023 will be announced soon.

Check out the latest information below:

Evil Dead: The Game | PS4, PS5

Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PvP multiplayer action. Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the Ash vs Evil Dead television series. Fight for the forces of good or take control of the Kandarian Demon to hunt Ash & others while possessing Deadites, the environmental objects & more as you seek to swallow their souls!

OlliOlliWorld | PS4, PS5

Grind, trick and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana in this bold skateboarding action-platformer that’s bursting with personality. Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges and make new friends along the way. Experience the accessibility, depth and player freedom as you dive into the signature flow state gameplay. OlliOlli World marks the third entry in the critically-acclaimed OlliOlli series from Roll7, the BAFTA and multi-award-winning independent studio.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light | PS4, PS5

Embark on a new journey through the incredible sci-fi fantasy universe of Destiny 2 with this expansion* to the multiplayer action shooter. Guardians will explore Europa, master the new elemental power of Stasis and collect powerful Exotic gear as they battle the Fallen Kell of Darkness, Eramis.

Mafia: The Definitive Edition | PS4

Explore a recreated 1930’s cityscape, filled with interwar architecture, cars and culture… and a crime-riddled underbelly in this full remake of the 2002 original. Rise up through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime. After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that the rewards are too big to ignore.

Last chance to download January’s Monthly Games

PlayStation Plus members have until Monday February 6 to add Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2 to their game library.

PlayStation Plus Spotify Playlist

Also, check out our PlayStation Plus monthly games-inspired playlist on Spotify, which will be refreshed with new songs every month.

We will continue to add to our growing PlayStation Plus library of Monthly Games and Games Catalog, so be sure to check monthly for new titles to redeem.

We thank you all for your support of PlayStation Plus and we hope you enjoy this month’s lineup.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles