Brok the InvestiGator Arrives March 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 226 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer COWCAT announced Brok the InvestiGator will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One.

The game first released for PC via Steam on August 26, 2022.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Brok the InvestiGator is a narrative-driven game that blends action, puzzles, and investigation in never-before-seen ways. Will you use your brain… or your brawn?

In a futuristic “light cyberpunk” world where animals have replaced humans, privileged citizens live under a protective dome from the ambient air pollution while others struggle to make a living on the outside.

Brok, private detective and former boxer, lives with Graff, the son of his deceased wife. Although he could never elucidate the nature behind her accident, recent events may shed some light on an even more tragic outcome… one that may be linked to their own existence.

Will they be able to withstand the threats of this corrupted world and face their own destiny?

Key Features:

A deep and emotional narrative-rich experience filled with characters reminiscent of classic 80s / 90s cartoons. The first game to combine a “classic adventure” with “beat ’em up” and RPG elements!

Solve puzzles with your wits… or muscles!

Make choices impacting gameplay and / or story.

Easy mode for pure “point-and-click” gameplay (fights can be skipped).

Level up to beat enemies and bosses

Combine clues to uncover the truth!

In-game hints.

Two playable characters, switch at any time.

15 to 20 hours long on first playthrough.

Multiple distinct endings to unlock.

Fully voice acted (23,000 lines).

All controls supported (mouse, keyboard or controller).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles