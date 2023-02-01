Rumor: Embracer Leased Tomb Raider Rights to Amazon for $600 Million - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 732 Views
Embracer Group last summer completed its acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, Square Enix Montreal, and a collection of IPs, including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain and more from Square Enix in a deal worth $300 million.
There is a report from Fellowship of Fans, Embracer Group has "leased" the rights to the Tomb Raider IP to Amazon for $600 million. This is the second biggest commitment from Amazon after it purchased the TV rights for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
If this turns out to be true, it isn't known what Amazon will use the rights to the Tomb Raider IP for. It is possible they might develop a TV series or a film based on the the long running video game franchise.
This should treated as a rumor and with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made. It should be noted Fellowship of Fans did correctly leak details on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It is worth noting that SE deal was $300 million on a cash "and debt free basis" meaning Embracer inherited all the debt of the studios they acquired, which could have been any number.
Sorry but $600million for leasing the rights sounds complete and utter BS. No way on earth would any company pay that amount of money for a second rate (albeit well known ) franchise let alone a lease of a second rate franchise.
Also the fact it’s coming from a fan site means it’s likely 99.95% rubbish. Also remember amazon bought LOTR rights for $250 million.
That seems much more than it is worthy. That is like half the price embracer paid to buy the studio wholesale.
the only reason they paid as much for LOTR is because the boss jeff is a massive fan of it Billion spent and it turned out terrible (well i think it did) no way they paid that much