Rumor: Embracer Leased Tomb Raider Rights to Amazon for $600 Million - News

Embracer Group last summer completed its acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, Square Enix Montreal, and a collection of IPs, including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain and more from Square Enix in a deal worth $300 million.

There is a report from Fellowship of Fans, Embracer Group has "leased" the rights to the Tomb Raider IP to Amazon for $600 million. This is the second biggest commitment from Amazon after it purchased the TV rights for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

If this turns out to be true, it isn't known what Amazon will use the rights to the Tomb Raider IP for. It is possible they might develop a TV series or a film based on the the long running video game franchise.

This should treated as a rumor and with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made. It should be noted Fellowship of Fans did correctly leak details on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

