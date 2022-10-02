Report: Sony to Ship 2 Million PlayStation VR2 Units by March 2023 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sony is reportedly looking to ship two million PlayStation VR units by March 2023, according to several people familiar with Sony's plans who spoke with Bloomberg.

This would put shipment figures for PlayStation VR2 significantly ahead of the original PlayStation VR as it took eight months to sell one million units.

The sources say production for the PlayStation VR2 headset and controllers began in September and have been unaffected by the supply constraints issues.

Sony has yet to announce a release date or price for PlayStation VR2. However, we do know the plan is to launch the device in early 2023.

PlayStation VR2 will have over 20 major first-party and third-party titles at launch. One confirmed first-party title is Horizon Call of the Mountain from Guerrilla Games and Firesprite.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

