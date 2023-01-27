Phil Spencer: Hi-Fi Rush Shadow Drop 'Worked Really Well' - News

/ 556 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Tango GameWorks on Wednesday announced and released the unique rhythm-action game, Hi-Fi Rush, for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN said the shadow drop of Hi-Fi Rush has been a success and the community has responded well to it.

"Yeah, the shadow drop, it seems like it worked really well this time," said Spencer. "It's not a thing we've done a ton of. This was an idea from the team.

"They'd been playing the game, felt good about their launch date and some of the early signals on quality, and said, 'Hey, it would just be fun. It would just be fun to be able to launch this during the Developer Direct and say, Play it now.' So we rolled with that. We're always learning, always listening, and it seems like the community's responding well, which I think is a good signal."

He added, "I love Hi-Fi Rush, I love the way it looks, I love the music. One of the games I'd always wanted to get, we weren't able to land it in our backward compatibility program, was Jet Set Radio Future. I thought it would be fantastic to be able to have that game back, and definitely, it's a different kind of game, but some of the same vibe.

"So when looking at [Tango Gameworks]...just watching as it evolved over the last couple of years, I'm really happy with where it came out. They were able to get some good licensed tracks in the game. The gameplay is really fun and unique, and I think the look is just striking. It was a good mix.

"I was happy with the diversity of all the games, the content that we had, the great games that we had in the Developer Direct, and I think Hi-Fi Rush is definitely showing itself to be one of the highlights of the show, which is nice."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles