Minecraft Legends Launches April 18 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 488 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive during the Xbox Developer_Direct today announced the action strategy game, Minecraft Legends, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 18

View the official gameplay trailer below:

View the developer walkthrough video below:

Read details on the game below:

Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends, a new action strategy game. Explore a gentle land of rich resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction. The ravaging piglins have arrived, and it’s up to you to inspire your allies and lead them in strategic battles to save the Overworld!

Discover the Mysteries

Learn the story of Minecraft Legends and explore its new, yet familiar world, while experiencing the Minecraft Universe in an exciting new way in this new action strategy game.

Dynamic World

Explore a beautiful land, both familiar and mysterious, full of diverse life, lush biomes, and rich resources needed to build your defenses and defeat the piglin invasion.

Epic Battles

Inspire unexpected friends to form valuable alliances and lead them in strategic battles to protect their home. Take the fight to the piglins before their Nether corruption devours the Overworld!

Player-versus-Player

Challenge your friends –or team-up with them – in exciting battles as you defend your village and lead your allies to defeat your opponents.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles