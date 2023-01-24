Saga of Sins Arrives March 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Just For Games and developer Bonus Level Entertainment announced the action-adventure game, Saga of Sins, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 30.

Saga of Sins is an unholy action-adventure featuring a mystical storyline and rewarding arcade gameplay! Immerse yourself in a world of stained glass inspired by the Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch (1450-1516).

Play as the righteous cleric Cecil who can enter people’s minds by transforming into four unique demonic creatures such as a howling werewolf or a fierce gargoyle. Fight the seven deadly Sins and free the plague infested village of Sinwell. Every creature has individual skills that can be upgraded by spending the gold dropped by enemies. Once unlocked you can switch between the creatures on the fly to take advantage of their unique abilities.

However, not everything is as it seems, and an increased amount of unsettling things start to happen. Has evil befallen Sinwell? Or is Cecil simply losing his mind? Be prepared for inner conflict and surprising twists.

Saga of Sins’ unique stained art glass style, the combination of a mystical storyline and rewarding arcade gameplay will delight action lovers.

Therefore, we can call it a one of a kind “story-arcade” game.

