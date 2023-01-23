Sega Might be Teasing a New Cosmic Smash Game - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sega has launched a new teaser site today that might be hinting that a new entry in the Cosmic Smash series is in development.

The countdown on the teaser site ends on February 13 at 8:00 am PST / 11:00 am EST. The social media accounts are also now available on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

The Twitter account for the game features the text "Eye c sth forming" and a GIF of a blinking eye.

Cosmic Smash released for arcade in January 2001 and for the Sega Dreamcast in September 2001.

