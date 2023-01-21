Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising Announced for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

/ 279 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Cygames and developer Arc System Works announced Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide in 2023.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game via Gematsu below:

This 2D fighting game based on the hit mobile RPG from Cygames was an ambitious title that set out to expand the boundaries of the genre.

Since 2020, events and tournaments have been held worldwide with the loving support of players and fans alike.

And now… the next version of Granblue Fantasy: Versus, revamped with all-new features, has arrived: Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising.

New Mechanic: Ultimate Skills

An even more powerful version of Plus Skills.

Briefly slows down the opponent’s movement, enabling new ways to land combos and punish openings or whiffed attacks.

That’s not all! More new mechanics will be revealed soon!

New Characters and Stages

In addition to the original cast of 24 characters, even more playable characters will be joining the roster! Whose stage could this be?

New Story Content

Enjoy a simplified version of RPG Mode in an all-new Story Mode, including all chapters from the first Granblue Fantasy: Versus!

An original saga featuring new characters is set to unfold.

Online Features

Rollback netcode: confirmed.

Cross-play: confirmed.

Enhanced Graphics

In-game shaders and post-processing effects have been enhanced to replicate the iconic art style of Granblue Fantasy.

New Online Lobby: Island

Run, jump, play, and explore in the new online lobby island! There’s more than just battles in-store!

Grand Bruise Legends

Take a break from the fight and discover new ways to play with multiplayer party games.

Rising Royale – Race to the finish while avoiding obstacles and use items to take out other players in this topsy-turvy battle royale!

– Race to the finish while avoiding obstacles and use items to take out other players in this topsy-turvy battle royale! Gold Brick Hoarder – Wrangle up Gold Bricks and take them to your team’s stockpile within the time limit. Just like in Skybound Sprint, you might need to play dirty to win!

Go head-to-head against others in various battle royale and team-based mini-games!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles