Action platformer Rooftop Renegade Arrives February 17 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Developer Melonhead Games announced the Action platformer, Rooftop Renegade, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 17.

Rooftop Renegade is an action platformer all about speed and flow. Evade capture through futuristic skyscrapers channeling powerful abilities from your hoverblades.

Boost through levels under constant bombardment, avoid dangerous hazards, and make split second decisions that mean the difference between a new personal best or total wipeout.

Fast and Fluid Gameplay

Master precise controls and smooth physics to get into the zone. Blast through levels at high speeds while chaining together abilities and making split-second pathway decisions. Pursued by the sinister Globacorp, avoid capture while avoiding hazards and traps caused by incoming fire from gunners.

Everybody Runs, Everybody Guns

Gear up to take on challenging levels alone or grab some controllers to disrupt your friends in chaotic offline multiplayer. Take turns in up to 3v1 asymmetric rounds to set your best time as the runner while your rivals disrupt you, then take control of a gunner to defend your record.

Mix It Up

Create fresh challenges with seed-based generator mode. Enter a keyword to dynamically generate a level from a variety of worlds, layouts, hazards, and enemy combinations. Pick your perfect loadout and dive into a new run to master.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

