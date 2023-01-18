Lucid Games Working With Rare on Sea of Thieves - News

Lucid Games, the Destruction AllStars developer, via Twitter announced it is working with Rare on Sea of Thieves.

We’re excited to announce that we are working with Rare on Sea of Thieves!," reads the tweet from Lucid Games.

"It’s been incredible supporting them on their thrilling pirate adventure & we can’t wait to see where this legendary voyage will take us!"

Lucid Games was formed in February 2011 by former Bizarre Creations employees and is based in Liverpool, England.

The developer is also working with EA and Respawn Entertainment to support development on the free-to-play battle royal game, Apex Legends, and is working with EA on the upcoming EA Sports PGA Tour game.

